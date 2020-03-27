Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. 507,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

