Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,379. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

