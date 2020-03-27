Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,711 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,194. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

