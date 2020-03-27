Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,363 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FirstService worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 699,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 662,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,202,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98,038 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

