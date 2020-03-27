Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 971,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,165,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,437. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

