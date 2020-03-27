Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Seacor worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seacor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seacor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Seacor by 1,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seacor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $26.89. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,360. The company has a market capitalization of $505.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.77. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,685.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

