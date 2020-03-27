Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 2,719,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $331.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

