Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

VKTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,889. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.18. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

