Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.52. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.