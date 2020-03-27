Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $34.80. 364,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,241. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

