Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:VIR opened at $32.00 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

