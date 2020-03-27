Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

