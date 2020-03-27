Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,940,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.44. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

