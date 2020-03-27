Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $247.74. 50,958,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

