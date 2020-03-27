Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 27th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

VGZ opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,128,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vista Gold comprises 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

