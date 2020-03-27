Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,380 ($18.15). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.83).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 592.50 ($7.79) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,105.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.37. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Insiders purchased 3,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,727 over the last 90 days.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

