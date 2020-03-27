Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE VVNT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.32. 39,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

