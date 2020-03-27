VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 8% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $159,996.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.02578772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00193811 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.