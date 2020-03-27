Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 180 ($2.37). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.25 ($2.50).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 7.52 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 116.08 ($1.53). The company had a trading volume of 118,383,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

