Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,460. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

