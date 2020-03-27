Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,829,000 after acquiring an additional 232,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 309,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

