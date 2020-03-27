Volution Group (LON:FAN) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Volution Group (LON:FAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 280 ($3.68). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of FAN stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 143.50 ($1.89). 124,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.61. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.