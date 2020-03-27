Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.19 ($64.17).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded down €1.13 ($1.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €42.76 ($49.72). 2,430,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.70. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12-month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.