Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) Short Interest Up 46.1% in March

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 27th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,383.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 544,701 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 3,921.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 416,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 406,312 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 325,260 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of IRR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.