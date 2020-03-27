VTB Capital Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Buy

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by stock analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VEON by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

