Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.77

Media stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of -1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Walmart’s ranking:

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

WMT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $109.58. 12,056,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,346,390. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

