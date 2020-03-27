Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock traded down A$1.64 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$18.09 ($12.83). 718,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$20.43 and a 200 day moving average of A$21.54. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and has a 1-year low of A$16.66 ($11.82) and a 1-year high of A$28.70 ($20.35). The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46.

Get Washington H. Soul Pattinson and alerts:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.