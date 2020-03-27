Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.89% of Waste Connections worth $931,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Waste Connections by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.34. 23,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,682. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

