Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in March

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 27th total of 298,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

