Wavesbet (WBET) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $92,977.07 and $35,708.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

