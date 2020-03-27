WazirX Price Tops $0.0993 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One WazirX token can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $5.16 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.02592100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00195464 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.