Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

FirstCash stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,134. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $54,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 306.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 201,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after buying an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

