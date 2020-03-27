Wedbush Comments on CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%.

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.