Wedbush Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $200.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Shares of LULU traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.84. 3,568,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,358. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Chelsea Counsel Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Janus Capital Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 775,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,293,000 after acquiring an additional 656,264 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors now owns 9,212,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $483,383,000 after acquiring an additional 729,689 shares in the last quarter. P. R. Herzig & Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

