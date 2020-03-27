Wedbush Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $73.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

