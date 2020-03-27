Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $9.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.94. 78,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,116. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,977,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,440,000 after buying an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.