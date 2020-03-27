Wedbush Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $42.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $31.42 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Fisher Asset Management purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $12,268,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

