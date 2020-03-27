Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 294.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $190,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,422,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

