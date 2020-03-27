Wedbush Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $24.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KBH. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

