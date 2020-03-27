Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oceaneering International (OII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII):

3/19/2020 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $413.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis purchased 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.