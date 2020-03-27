Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daseke (DSKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE):

3/23/2020 – Daseke was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Daseke was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Daseke was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

3/6/2020 – Daseke was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

2/15/2020 – Daseke was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Daseke was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Daseke was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

1/30/2020 – Daseke had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

DSKE stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Daseke Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Daseke by 611.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

