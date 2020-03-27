Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW):

3/27/2020 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

3/20/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $265.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $284.00.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $265.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $248.00.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $246.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $258.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/13/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from to .

1/28/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is hurting from stiff competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco. Moreover, continued acquisitions and heavy investments to boost sales and marketing are hurting the company’s operating margin. Furthermore, U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is expected to negatively impact the bottom line. Volatile spending environment is also a negative. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Palo Alto is gaining from strong demand for its cloud security products. Several deal wins and growing adoption of its next-generation security platforms are positives. Palo Alto’s recent acquisition synergies are also expected to boost revenues, going forward. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings is another tailwind. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release.”

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.54. 1,542,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

