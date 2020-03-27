Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR: PSM):

3/27/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €12.87 ($14.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €5.30 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €12.87 ($14.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €11.60 ($13.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €12.50 ($14.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €10.90 ($12.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSM opened at €7.36 ($8.56) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a twelve month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

