Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fielmann (FIE)

Fielmann (FRA: FIE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €60.50 ($70.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/20/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Fielmann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2020 – Fielmann was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIE traded down €2.75 ($3.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €50.05 ($58.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,655 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.26. Fielmann AG has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

