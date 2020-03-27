Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norma Group (NOEJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ):

3/26/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOEJ opened at €15.51 ($18.03) on Friday. Norma Group SE has a 12 month low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 12 month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The company has a market cap of $486.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.94 and a 200 day moving average of €33.33.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.