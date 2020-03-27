Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

3/16/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/13/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 4,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,471. The stock has a market cap of $852.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

