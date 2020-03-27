Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avid Technology (AVID)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Avid Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

3/10/2020 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Avid Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

