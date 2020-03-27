Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $186.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $184.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $132.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

