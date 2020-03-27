Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL):

3/27/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $200.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $188.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Charles River Laboratories Intl. had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.28. 26,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,173. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

