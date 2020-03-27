Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/24/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

3/9/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/4/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/24/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

